688 new Idaho COVID-19 cases
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 688 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 13,133.
There are a total of 12,295 confirmed cases and 838 probable cases in 41 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting 24 new cases. There are 17 new cases in Bonneville, three in Jefferson, three in Madison and one in Teton. You can view more HERE.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
The hotspots so far this week were Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 3,676 recovered COVID-19 cases. The state said, "Presumed recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available."
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 37.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 10 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 4,422 cases.
The state said 28 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 554, and 14 new cases have been admitted to the ICU leaving the total at 165.
Four new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 114.
State officials say 1 person died between the ages 40 to 49, 3 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 15 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 24 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 71 people were 80+.
95.5% of deaths with known race were White. 1.8% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.9% American Indian/Alaska Native and 0.9% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for four deaths is pending.
89.1% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.9% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for four deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|4864
109
31
13
|268
3
1
0
|30
2
1
0
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|542
783
294
37
304
80
259
1
|13
112
43
6
38
13
29
0
|5
25
6
0
1
1
0
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
|220
37
70
36
6
13
4
|66
4
22
10
0
1
0
|1
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
|175
110
22
20
30
6
8
|15
2
1
2
2
0
0
|1
1
0
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|856
83
8
34
17
|8
5
0
1
0
|1
0
0
0
0
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|103
14
32
6
0
|13
0
6
2
0
|19
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|2628
78
199
106
12
129
|102
7
22
12
1
9
|16
0
2
0
0
2
|TOTAL
|12,295
|838
|110
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
