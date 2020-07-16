688 new Idaho COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 688 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 13,133.

There are a total of 12,295 confirmed cases and 838 probable cases in 41 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting 24 new cases. There are 17 new cases in Bonneville, three in Jefferson, three in Madison and one in Teton. You can view more HERE.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

The hotspots so far this week were Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 3,676 recovered COVID-19 cases. The state said, "Presumed recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available."

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 37.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 10 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 4,422 cases.

The state said 28 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 554, and 14 new cases have been admitted to the ICU leaving the total at 165.

Four new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 114.

State officials say 1 person died between the ages 40 to 49, 3 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 15 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 24 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 71 people were 80+.

95.5% of deaths with known race were White. 1.8% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.9% American Indian/Alaska Native and 0.9% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for four deaths is pending.

89.1% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.9% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for four deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 4864

109

31

13 268

3

1

0 30

2

1

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 542

783

294

37

304

80

259

1 13

112

43

6

38

13

29

0 5

25

6

0

1

1

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 220

37

70

36

6

13

4 66

4

22

10

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 175

110

22

20

30

6

8 15

2

1

2

2

0

0 1

1

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 856

83

8

34

17 8

5

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 103

14

32

6

0 13

0

6

2

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 2628

78

199

106

12

129 102

7

22

12

1

9 16

0

2

0

0

2 TOTAL 12,295 838 110

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.