571 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Sunday, 30 new cases in Bonneville

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 571 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 14,873.

There are a total of 13,979 confirmed cases and 894 probable cases in 42 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 38 new cases Sunday. There are 30 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Jefferson, 2 in Madison, 1 in Teton and 1 in Fremont. You can view more HERE.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health only releases updates Monday through Friday.

The hotspots this week were Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Cassia County.

The state is reporting there are 4,149 recovered COVID-19 cases. The state said, "Presumed recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available."

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 37.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 14 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 4,910 cases.

The state said 17 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 600, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 181.

No new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 119.

State officials say 2 people died between the ages 40 to 49, 4 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 15 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 25 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 73 people were 80+.

95.6% of deaths with known race were White. 1.8% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.9% American Indian/Alaska Native and 0.9% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for five deaths is pending.

92.1% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.9% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for five deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 5602

121

35

16 298

3

2

4 32

2

1

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 542

813

307

39

322

81

280

1 14

114

44

6

38

14

28

0 5

25

6

0

1

1

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 264

38

77

45

6

20

6 71

4

25

11

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 190

113

22

21

33

6

8 17

2

1

2

2

0

0 1

1

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 1037

90

11

36

25 11

5

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 103

16

34

6

0 13

0

6

1

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 3059

92

218

131

14

138 104

7

23

12

1

9 19

0

2

0

0

2 TOTAL 13,979 894 119

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

