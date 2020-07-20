393 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Monday, 3 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 393 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 42 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE. There are 173 monitored ([robable and confirmed) cases.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 15 new cases on Monday. There are 12 new cases in Bonneville, two in Madison and one in Fremont. There are 208 active cases. You can view more HERE.

The hotspots so far this week were Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 15,266.

There are a total of 14,337 confirmed cases and 929 probable cases in 42 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state is reporting there are 4,335 recovered COVID-19 cases. The state said, "Presumed recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available."

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 37.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 17 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 5,026 cases.

The state said 21 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 621, and 5 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 186.

Three new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 122.

State officials say 2 people died between the ages 40 to 49, 4 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 15 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 26 people were between the ages of 70 and 79, and 75 people were 80+.

95.0% of deaths with known race were White. 1.7% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 0.8% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.7% American Indian/Alaska Native and 0.8% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for five deaths is pending.

90.8% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.2% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for two deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 5668

122

35

17 321

3

2

4 33

2

1

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 543

827

312

39

341

80

289

1 15

119

44

6

41

15

28

0 5

25

6

0

1

1

1

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 276

38

79

45

6

21

6 73

4

25

11

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 215

127

22

23

34

6

8 17

2

1

2

2

0

0 1

2

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 1056

94

13

36

28 11

5

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 103

16

41

7

0 13

1

6

1

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 3213

94

221

135

14

140 104

7

23

12

1

9 19

0

2

0

0

2 TOTAL 14,337 929 122

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.