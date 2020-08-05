473 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 7 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 473 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths on Wednesday.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 22,707.

There are a total of 21,268 confirmed cases and 1,439 probable cases in 42 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 30 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 171 active cases. You can view more HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Wednesday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County, Custer County, Fremont County, Jefferson County, Lemhi County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.

You can view the order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week were Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 8,207 recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 24 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 6,919 cases.

The state said 25 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 931, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 262.

There are 1,502 asymptomatic reported cases and 1,352 cases among health care workers.

7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 217.

State officials say 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39, 5 people died between the ages 40 to 49, 6 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 26 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 46 people were between the ages of 70 and 79, and 133 people were 80+.

94.9% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.4% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.9% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.9% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 2 deaths is pending.

89.4% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.6% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 1 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 7908

195

50

33 507

7

4

10 71

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 558

1153

399

48

450

133

427

1 15

130

50

6

48

15

32

0 6

32

6

0

1

1

2

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 721

61

112

140

7

61

13

5 177

11

29

28

0

8

1

0 2

0

0

1

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 363

249

29

53

41

19

11 35

14

1

3

8

0

3 2

2

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 1657

159

34

59

81 11

5

0

0

0 14

0

0

0

2 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 123

30

85

15

0 15

0

8

1

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 4972

148

322

223

17

183 227

17

32

18

1

13 43

1

2

2

0

3 TOTAL 21,268 1,439 217

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.