538 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 538 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths on Wednesday.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 26,133.

There are a total of 24,418 confirmed cases and 1,715 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 34 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more here.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Wednesday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson and Fremont Counties were added to Bonneville and Teton Counties in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County, Custer County, Lemhi County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County.

You can view the amended order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 9,850 recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 36 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 7,702 cases.

The state said 14 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,051, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 296.

There are 1,708 asymptomatic reported cases and 1,539 cases among health care workers.

Zero new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 246.

State officials say 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39, 5 people died between the ages 40 to 49, 7 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 32 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 55 people were between the ages of 70 and 79, and 146 people were 80+.

95.5% of deaths with known race were White. 0.8% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.2% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.8% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.6% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 1 death is pending.

88.6% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.4% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 0 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 8853

209

62

40 572

9

4

11 85

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 563

1325

442

52

484

155

453

1 15

139

57

7

48

19

33

0 6

32

6

0

1

1

2

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 1089

90

149

206

10

84

29

10 247

17

35

32

0

12

1

0 4

0

0

1

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 440

311

32

64

45

26

14

1 38

16

1

3

8

0

3

0 2

2

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 1910

183

37

77

132 12

6

0

0

0 16

0

0

1

2 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 147

33

105

16

1 15

0

8

1

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 5747

163

378

243

19

203 317

20

39

26

1

14 51

1

3

3

0

3 TOTAL 24,418 1,715 246

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

