538 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Wednesday
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 538 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths on Wednesday.
This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 26,133.
There are a total of 24,418 confirmed cases and 1,715 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 34 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more here.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Wednesday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson and Fremont Counties were added to Bonneville and Teton Counties in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark County, Custer County, Lemhi County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County.
You can view the amended order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 9,850 recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 36 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 7,702 cases.
The state said 14 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,051, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 296.
There are 1,708 asymptomatic reported cases and 1,539 cases among health care workers.
Zero new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 246.
State officials say 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39, 5 people died between the ages 40 to 49, 7 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 32 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 55 people were between the ages of 70 and 79, and 146 people were 80+.
95.5% of deaths with known race were White. 0.8% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.2% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.8% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.6% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 1 death is pending.
88.6% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.4% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 0 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|8853
209
62
40
|572
9
4
11
|85
3
1
1
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|563
1325
442
52
484
155
453
1
|15
139
57
7
48
19
33
0
|6
32
6
0
1
1
2
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|1089
90
149
206
10
84
29
10
|247
17
35
32
0
12
1
0
|4
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|440
311
32
64
45
26
14
1
|38
16
1
3
8
0
3
0
|2
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|1910
183
37
77
132
|12
6
0
0
0
|16
0
0
1
2
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|147
33
105
16
1
|15
0
8
1
0
|19
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|5747
163
378
243
19
203
|317
20
39
26
1
14
|51
1
3
3
0
3
|TOTAL
|24,418
|1,715
|246
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
