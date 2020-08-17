Weekend Idaho COVID-19 update
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported a total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported since March to 27,660 and 269 deaths over the weekend.
There are a total of 25,841 confirmed cases and 1,819 probable cases in the state, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health only released updates Monday through Friday.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 49 new cases on Sunday. There are 376 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Custer County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County.
You can view the amended order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Jefferson County and Madison County.
The state is reporting there are 10,883 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 36 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 8,126 cases.
The state said new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,110, and new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 313.
There are 1,849 asymptomatic reported cases and 1,637 cases among health care workers.
New deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 269.
State officials say 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39, 7 people died between the ages 40 to 49, 9 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 35 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 61 people were between the ages of 70 and 79, and 156 people were 80+.
95.4% of deaths with known race were White. 0.8% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.8% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.9% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 8 death is pending.
87.8% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.2% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|9365
213
73
41
|603
21
3
12
|95
3
1
1
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|569
1369
467
55
498
162
471
1
|16
152
58
7
49
19
33
0
|6
33
6
0
1
1
2
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|1369
102
193
248
10
95
51
15
|239
13
34
31
0
12
1
0
|6
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|482
330
32
68
45
27
13
1
|38
19
1
3
8
0
3
0
|2
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|1973
185
38
80
166
|16
6
0
0
0
|20
0
0
1
3
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|159
34
124
16
4
|15
0
9
1
0
|19
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|6042
169
408
253
21
223
|320
20
39
26
1
15
|56
1
3
3
0
3
|TOTAL
|23,525
|1,575
|239
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
Comments