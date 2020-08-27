342 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Thursday, 6 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 342 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths on Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 31,122.

There are a total of 28,841 confirmed cases and 2,281 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 54 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has confirmed another death associated with COVID-19 in Bingham County. You can view more HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Thursday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH has confirmed the death of two females due to complications of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

The EIPH Board of Health (BOH) met Thursday and determined Fremont County had met the metric to return to the Minimal Risk Level/green. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Fremont County, Custer County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County.

You can view the amended order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Payette County.

The state is reporting there are 13,928 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 8,996 cases.

The state said 24 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,328, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 366.

There are 2,293 asymptomatic reported cases and 1,952 cases among health care workers.

6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 343.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39

8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

11 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

42 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

85 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

196 people were 80+

96.2% of deaths with known race were White. 0.6% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.2% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.6% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.5% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 4 deaths is pending.

87.6% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.4% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 10,201

227

77

48 729

47

3

12 118

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 583

1474

523

58

525

183

510

2 18

166

66

9

53

32

37

0 6

34

6

0

3

1

2

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 1657

126

223

323

19

105

69

18 295

20

40

43

0

14

15

3 9

0

0

1

0

1

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 610

436

38

116

50

37

18

17 42

22

2

7

8

0

3

0 2

5

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2133

201

43

109

193 17

6

0

0

2 29

0

1

1

12 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 252

40

214

19

9 22

0

11

1

1 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 6606

185

544

268

24

245 398

21

84

28

1

18 73

2

4

5

0

4 TOTAL 28,841 2,281 343

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

