342 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Thursday, 6 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 342 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths on Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 31,122.
There are a total of 28,841 confirmed cases and 2,281 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 54 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has confirmed another death associated with COVID-19 in Bingham County. You can view more HERE.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Thursday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH has confirmed the death of two females due to complications of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
The EIPH Board of Health (BOH) met Thursday and determined Fremont County had met the metric to return to the Minimal Risk Level/green. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Fremont County, Custer County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County.
You can view the amended order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Payette County.
The state is reporting there are 13,928 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 8,996 cases.
The state said 24 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,328, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 366.
There are 2,293 asymptomatic reported cases and 1,952 cases among health care workers.
6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 343.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 11 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 42 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 85 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 196 people were 80+
96.2% of deaths with known race were White. 0.6% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.2% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.6% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.5% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 4 deaths is pending.
87.6% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.4% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|10,201
227
77
48
|729
47
3
12
|118
3
1
1
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|583
1474
523
58
525
183
510
2
|18
166
66
9
53
32
37
0
|6
34
6
0
3
1
2
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|1657
126
223
323
19
105
69
18
|295
20
40
43
0
14
15
3
|9
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|610
436
38
116
50
37
18
17
|42
22
2
7
8
0
3
0
|2
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2133
201
43
109
193
|17
6
0
0
2
|29
0
1
1
12
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|252
40
214
19
9
|22
0
11
1
1
|19
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|6606
185
544
268
24
245
|398
21
84
28
1
18
|73
2
4
5
0
4
|TOTAL
|28,841
|2,281
|343
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
Comments