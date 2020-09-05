281 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Saturday, 2 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 281 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths on Saturday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 33,477.
There are a total of 30,999 confirmed cases and 2,478 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There are 10 new cases in Bannock County, 13 in Bingham County and 2 in Caribou County. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 1821. Out of the 1821 cases, 1408 have recovered from COVID-19.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s case count is elevated due to delays in the positive lab report system. In addition, SIPH is now counting every case on the day we receive it, rather than waiting until we are able to make contact with each case.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 50 new cases Saturday. There are 33 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Fremont 8 in Madison and 5 in Teton. There are a total of 346 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Custer, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark, Fremont, Lemhi and Madison Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County.
You can view the amended order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 16,339 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 62 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 9,601 cases.
The state said 5 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,466, and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 394.
There are 2,521 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,204 cases among health care workers.
2 new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 384.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 13 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 47 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 96 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 219 people were 80+
95.03% of deaths with known race were White. 0.52% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.05% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.52% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.31% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 8 deaths is pending.
87.80% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.20% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|10,764
243
79
50
|794
55
6
12
|129
3
1
1
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|588
1585
558
61
535
207
533
3
|18
183
69
13
52
35
37
1
|6
35
6
0
4
1
4
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|1970
139
276
363
43
125
71
21
|352
21
47
51
6
15
20
4
|12
0
0
1
0
2
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|763
611
46
154
58
39
19
27
|48
27
4
7
8
0
3
0
|4
7
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2243
218
45
121
202
|20
8
0
0
2
|30
0
1
2
16
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|299
44
247
21
9
|25
0
10
1
1
|19
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|7027
216
639
282
24
283
|408
22
83
29
1
20
|85
2
4
5
1
4
|TOTAL
|30,999
|2,478
|384
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
