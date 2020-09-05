281 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Saturday, 2 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 281 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths on Saturday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 33,477.

There are a total of 30,999 confirmed cases and 2,478 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are 10 new cases in Bannock County, 13 in Bingham County and 2 in Caribou County. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 1821. Out of the 1821 cases, 1408 have recovered from COVID-19.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s case count is elevated due to delays in the positive lab report system. In addition, SIPH is now counting every case on the day we receive it, rather than waiting until we are able to make contact with each case.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 50 new cases Saturday. There are 33 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Fremont 8 in Madison and 5 in Teton. There are a total of 346 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Custer, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark, Fremont, Lemhi and Madison Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County.

You can view the amended order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 16,339 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 62 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 9,601 cases.

The state said 5 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,466, and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 394.

There are 2,521 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,204 cases among health care workers.

2 new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 384.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39

8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

13 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

47 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

96 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

219 people were 80+

95.03% of deaths with known race were White. 0.52% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.05% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.52% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.31% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 8 deaths is pending.

87.80% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.20% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 10,764

243

79

50 794

55

6

12 129

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 588

1585

558

61

535

207

533

3 18

183

69

13

52

35

37

1 6

35

6

0

4

1

4

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 1970

139

276

363

43

125

71

21 352

21

47

51

6

15

20

4 12

0

0

1

0

2

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 763

611

46

154

58

39

19

27 48

27

4

7

8

0

3

0 4

7

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2243

218

45

121

202 20

8

0

0

2 30

0

1

2

16 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 299

44

247

21

9 25

0

10

1

1 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 7027

216

639

282

24

283 408

22

83

29

1

20 85

2

4

5

1

4 TOTAL 30,999 2,478 384

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

