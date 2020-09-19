288 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Saturday, 3 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 288 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths on Saturday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 37,247.
There are a total of 34,149 confirmed cases and 3,098 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 59 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical.
Only Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. The counties now in the moderate risk category are Bannock County Bear Lake County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County and Franklin County. Power County is in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Saturday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison, Fremont, Custer and Jefferson Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Madison County.
The state is reporting there are 20,105 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 34 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 10,612 cases.
The state said 10 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,711, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 442.
There are 2,983 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,562 cases among health care workers.
3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 441.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 15 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 55 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 109 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 251 people were 80+
94.75% of deaths with known race were White. 0.68% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.91% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.37% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.14% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 8 deaths is pending.
88.25% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.75% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|11,316
254
80
52
|1,005
64
6
14
|144
3
1
1
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|603
1,805
633
68
574
223
574
16
|27
215
88
19
58
40
43
4
|6
35
7
0
5
1
7
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|2,427
144
467
463
54
158
73
31
|460
18
111
73
8
22
19
5
|15
0
1
1
0
3
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|881
803
84
210
84
44
20
27
|72
49
16
22
18
0
3
0
|4
10
0
1
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2,449
269
47
136
210
|25
14
9
0
2
|33
0
1
3
18
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|361
85
297
28
12
|29
3
13
2
0
|24
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|7,406
244
711
293
27
306
|467
26
94
30
1
22
|99
2
6
5
1
4
|TOTAL
|34,149
|3,098
|441
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
