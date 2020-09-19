SIPH confirms another death due to COVID-19
POWER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has confirmed another death associated with COVID-19 in Power County.
The individual was a male in his 60s.
This brings the total to 15 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.
Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has reported a total 20 deaths in its health district. There are 15 reported deaths in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 1 in Jefferson and 1 in Madison.
SIPH urges all residents to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes practicing social distancing at all times, wearing cloth face coverings in public places, practicing good hand hygiene, and isolating immediately if you show symptoms of COVID-19.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.
