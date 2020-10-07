671 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 671 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths on Wednesday.

The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report obtained by ABC News shows Idaho is still in the red zone for new confirmed cases. You can view more HERE.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 45,753

There are a total of 41,220 confirmed cases and 4,533 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 37 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has also confirmed two more deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Wednesday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Madison County, Bonneville County, Canyon County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 23,475 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.80 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 37 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 13,143 cases.

The state said 40 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,972, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 470.

There are 3,463 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,041 cases among health care workers.

8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 500.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

10 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

65 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

127 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

277 people were 80+

93.2% of deaths with known race were White. 0.6% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.8% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.4% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.4% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 13 death is pending.

88.11% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.89% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 12,547

304

95

58 1,328

91

8

15 153

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 680

2,371

739

79

780

292

731

31 35

283

108

20

88

63

76

7 6

40

7

0

7

1

8

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 3,152

213

1,238

688

70

279

123

38 650

24

244

137

10

35

27

5 19

1

2

3

1

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 1,203

1,012

118

265

176

51

28

52 286

158

31

40

26

1

3

3 8

10

2

1

1

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2,892

351

49

159

216 47

32

14

3

2 42

0

1

3

18 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 471

225

650

73

44 37

12

19

9

0 24

0

0

0

2 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 8,018

306

846

319

27

359 549

43

124

31

2

33 103

4

9

5

2

6 TOTAL 41,220 4,533 500

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.