671 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 671 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths on Wednesday.
The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report obtained by ABC News shows Idaho is still in the red zone for new confirmed cases. You can view more HERE.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 45,753
There are a total of 41,220 confirmed cases and 4,533 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 37 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has also confirmed two more deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Wednesday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Madison County, Bonneville County, Canyon County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 23,475 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.80 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 37 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 13,143 cases.
The state said 40 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,972, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 470.
There are 3,463 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,041 cases among health care workers.
8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 500.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 10 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 65 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 127 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 277 people were 80+
93.2% of deaths with known race were White. 0.6% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.8% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.4% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.4% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 13 death is pending.
88.11% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.89% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|12,547
304
95
58
|1,328
91
8
15
|153
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|680
2,371
739
79
780
292
731
31
|35
283
108
20
88
63
76
7
|6
40
7
0
7
1
8
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|3,152
213
1,238
688
70
279
123
38
|650
24
244
137
10
35
27
5
|19
1
2
3
1
3
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|1,203
1,012
118
265
176
51
28
52
|286
158
31
40
26
1
3
3
|8
10
2
1
1
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2,892
351
49
159
216
|47
32
14
3
2
|42
0
1
3
18
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|471
225
650
73
44
|37
12
19
9
0
|24
0
0
0
2
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|8,018
306
846
319
27
359
|549
43
124
31
2
33
|103
4
9
5
2
6
|TOTAL
|41,220
|4,533
|500
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
