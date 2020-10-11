365 new Idaho COVID-19 cases
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 365 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 48,066.
There are a total of 43,113 confirmed cases and 4,953 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health issues updates Monday through Saturday.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Sunday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots this week are Ada County, Madison County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Blaine County.
The state is reporting there are 24,304 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.80 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 37 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 13,819 cases.
The state said 10 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,041, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 479.
There are 3,628 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,199 cases among health care workers.
No new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 507.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 11 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 67 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 130 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 278 people were 80+
95.63% of deaths with known race were White. 0.6% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.79% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.59% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.39% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 3 death is pending.
87.92% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.08% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|12,949
315
96
58
|1,450
100
8
15
|153
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|721
2,587
773
87
861
314
814
31
|41
304
110
21
90
65
82
7
|6
40
7
0
8
1
8
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|3,377
231
1,466
740
75
293
133
38
|697
25
266
142
10
34
27
5
|20
1
2
3
1
3
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|1,312
1,050
136
278
205
53
30
61
|345
191
37
42
32
1
3
4
|8
10
2
1
1
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2,982
361
51
159
218
|62
37
17
3
2
|43
0
1
3
18
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|489
233
680
84
49
|37
12
21
12
1
|24
0
0
0
2
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|8,193
314
865
320
27
365
|572
43
134
33
2
36
|103
4
9
5
2
6
|TOTAL
|43,113
|4,953
|507
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
