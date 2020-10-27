882 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 882 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 60,923.

There are a total of 53,539 confirmed cases and 7,384 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 140 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has confirmed another death associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 139 new cases Tuesday. There are 66 new cases in Bonneville, 5 in Fremont, 14 in Jefferson, 21 in Lemhi, 31 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are 741 total active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison and Lemhi are in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category. Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Madison County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 28,553 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 40 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 17,180 cases.

The state said 36 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,483, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 542.

There are 4,080 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,756 cases among health care workers.

5 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 585.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

4 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

13 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

22 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

81 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

148 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

316 people were 80+

94.63% of deaths with known race were White. 0.69% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.73% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.08% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 8 death is pending.

86.48% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 13.52% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 14,638

376

108

62 1,913

145

9

15 167

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 823

3,511

946

170

1,262

448

1,095

34 42

476

147

28

119

114

104

7 7

46

9

1

8

7

8

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 4,532

287

2,613

990

91

478

241

40 956

29

345

186

11

39

34

7 30

2

3

3

1

4

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 1,772

1,260

211

309

304

66

50

84 734

345

67

62

64

3

3

13 13

19

4

2

2

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 3,839

436

69

169

262 229

51

78

3

4 49

1

1

3

20 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 803

351

917

126

77 50

19

32

18

4 24

1

1

0

3 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 9,220

368

986

357

51

409 709

57

144

35

6

42 108

6

10

5

2

8 TOTAL 53,539 7,384 585

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

