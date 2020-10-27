882 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 882 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths on Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 60,923.
There are a total of 53,539 confirmed cases and 7,384 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 140 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has confirmed another death associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 139 new cases Tuesday. There are 66 new cases in Bonneville, 5 in Fremont, 14 in Jefferson, 21 in Lemhi, 31 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are 741 total active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison and Lemhi are in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category. Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Madison County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 28,553 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 40 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 17,180 cases.
The state said 36 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,483, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 542.
There are 4,080 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,756 cases among health care workers.
5 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 585.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 4 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 13 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 22 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 81 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 148 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 316 people were 80+
94.63% of deaths with known race were White. 0.69% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.73% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.08% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 8 death is pending.
86.48% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 13.52% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|14,638
376
108
62
|1,913
145
9
15
|167
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|823
3,511
946
170
1,262
448
1,095
34
|42
476
147
28
119
114
104
7
|7
46
9
1
8
7
8
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|4,532
287
2,613
990
91
478
241
40
|956
29
345
186
11
39
34
7
|30
2
3
3
1
4
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|1,772
1,260
211
309
304
66
50
84
|734
345
67
62
64
3
3
13
|13
19
4
2
2
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|3,839
436
69
169
262
|229
51
78
3
4
|49
1
1
3
20
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|803
351
917
126
77
|50
19
32
18
4
|24
1
1
0
3
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|9,220
368
986
357
51
409
|709
57
144
35
6
42
|108
6
10
5
2
8
|TOTAL
|53,539
|7,384
|585
