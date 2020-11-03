SIPH confirms 2 more deaths due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed two deaths associated with COVID-19.

One individual was a male from Bingham County in his 80’s, and the other was a female in Bannock County in her 70’s.

This brings the total to 48 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has reported 57 deaths in its health district.

As of Monday, there are 632 total recorded deaths in the state.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

14 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

24 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

87 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

157 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

344 people were 80+

94.12% of deaths with known race were White. 0.79% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.79% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.07% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.23% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 3 deaths is pending.

87.12% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.88% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 0 deaths is pending.