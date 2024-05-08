Skip to Content
Police look for car battery theft suspect

By
today at 12:26 PM
Published 12:35 PM

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bingham County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect involved in a theft.

Officials said a man stole a car battery on May 4 around 10 p.m. outside of the Pratt Trucking Center.

Other businesses report having similar issues in the area. 

The suspect is described as a white male with facial hair who took off in an early 2000’s F-250.

It has a blue dome light and some chrome wheels.

If you recognize the truck, contact dispatch at (208)785-1234.

Zach Glancy

