Third graders learn about Idaho’s agriculture industry

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - More than 40 high school students in Rigby's Future Farmers Association are helping third graders understand where their food comes from and how it is prepared.

So far Wednesday morning, more than 90 students went through the event at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds with another 200 planning to attend Wednesday afternoon.

The FFA students have worked with industry leaders to prepare 10 different stations for the third graders to go to.

"My favorite part is the day I was the range and learning about how all the other animals do things, and learning what animals live on the range," third grader Ephram said.

"I think my favorite one was probably learning about the safety because we learned about, like, the tractor and, like, what to do with it. And they told us we're not to put our hand in the, the power cell, because it will make your hand go, like, really fast and take it off," third grader Shaxton said.

The event will also continue into Thursday so students who couldn't come Wednesday will be here then.