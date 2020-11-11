Record 1,693 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 19 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported a record 1,693 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths on Wednesday.

The next highest single day report was 1,403 cases on Nov. 7.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 77,121.

There are a total of 66,200 confirmed cases and 10,921 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 124 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake County and Oneida County are in the moderate risk category. Bannock County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County, Franklin County and Power County are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has reported 244 new cases Wednesday. There are 138 in Bonneville, 4 in Custer, 12 in Fremont, 24 in Jefferson, 6 in Lemhi, 52 in Madison and 8 in Teton. There are a total of 944 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH has also confirmed two deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Lemhi and Teton are in the critical risk category. Bonneville and Madison are in the high risk category. Fremont and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark and Custer are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 33,715 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 21,056 cases.

The state said 40 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 3,002, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 598.

There are 4,498 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,366 cases among health care workers.

19 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 733.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

14 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

27 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

97 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

191 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

398 people were 80+

94.35% of deaths with known race were White. 1.13% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.71% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.84% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.98% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 25 deaths is pending.

87.85% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.15% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 25 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 17,737

501

151

86 2,686

196

26

22 203

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 973

4,641

1,289

246

1,593

587

1,322

39 63

809

231

52

141

210

125

12 7

65

9

7

13

9

10

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 5,745

416

3,203

1,215

109

583

370

44 1,325

67

400

267

13

58

44

8 40

2

7

5

1

6

5

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 2,160

1,450

252

336

370

107

80

97 1,111

553

115

76

88

7

10

15 19

26

5

2

3

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 5,062

578

121

209

351 405

69

148

5

7 61

2

1

3

21 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 1,324

456

1,151

187

114 130

26

59

23

7 26

2

1

0

3 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 10,739

451

1,107

412

71

487 1,050

81

179

41

13

75 127

6

12

5

2

8 TOTAL 66,200 10,921 733

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.