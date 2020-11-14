1,519 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,519 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths on Saturday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 81, 317.
There are a total of 69,557 confirmed cases and 11,760 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Due to technical difficulties, the data on the state website was not updated Saturday, so the cases by county, statewide demographics and death data are not updated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 131 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has also confirmed two deaths associated with COVID-19 in Bannock County. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 169 new cases Saturday. There are 95 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 1 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 16 in Jefferson, 4 in Lemhi, 46 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 937 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Lemhi and Teton are in the critical risk category. Bonneville and Madison are in the high risk category. Fremont and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark and Custer are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 34,482 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 21,783 cases.
The state said 41 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 3,102, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 602.
There are 4,573 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,457 cases among health care workers.
7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 759.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 14 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 28 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 99 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 199 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 406 people were 80+
94.58% of deaths with known race were White. 1.08% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.68% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.76% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.9% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 14 deaths is pending.
87.82% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.18% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|18,139
513
158
87
|2,783
212
29
24
|204
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,008
4,787
1,337
246
1,632
600
1,339
39
|67
877
241
52
144
218
134
12
|7
68
10
7
14
9
12
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|6,026
434
3,361
1,253
118
617
387
46
|1,387
70
407
272
13
59
44
8
|43
2
7
5
1
7
5
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|2,246
1,526
253
342
404
116
81
98
|1,219
637
129
80
100
14
14
15
|20
26
5
2
4
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|5,227
617
126
213
363
|443
79
160
5
8
|61
2
1
3
21
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|1,478
490
1,269
221
135
|140
31
60
24
10
|27
4
1
0
3
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|11,047
469
1,127
424
77
500
|1,090
89
193
42
15
77
|128
6
13
5
2
9
|TOTAL
|69,557
|11,760
|759
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
Comments