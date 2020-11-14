1,519 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,519 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths on Saturday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 81, 317.

There are a total of 69,557 confirmed cases and 11,760 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Due to technical difficulties, the data on the state website was not updated Saturday, so the cases by county, statewide demographics and death data are not updated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 131 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has also confirmed two deaths associated with COVID-19 in Bannock County. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 169 new cases Saturday. There are 95 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 1 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 16 in Jefferson, 4 in Lemhi, 46 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 937 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Lemhi and Teton are in the critical risk category. Bonneville and Madison are in the high risk category. Fremont and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark and Custer are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 34,482 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 21,783 cases.

The state said 41 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 3,102, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 602.

There are 4,573 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,457 cases among health care workers.

7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 759.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

14 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

28 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

99 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

199 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

406 people were 80+

94.58% of deaths with known race were White. 1.08% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.68% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.76% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.9% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

87.82% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.18% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 18,139

513

158

87 2,783

212

29

24 204

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,008

4,787

1,337

246

1,632

600

1,339

39 67

877

241

52

144

218

134

12 7

68

10

7

14

9

12

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 6,026

434

3,361

1,253

118

617

387

46 1,387

70

407

272

13

59

44

8 43

2

7

5

1

7

5

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 2,246

1,526

253

342

404

116

81

98 1,219

637

129

80

100

14

14

15 20

26

5

2

4

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 5,227

617

126

213

363 443

79

160

5

8 61

2

1

3

21 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 1,478

490

1,269

221

135 140

31

60

24

10 27

4

1

0

3 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 11,047

469

1,127

424

77

500 1,090

89

193

42

15

77 128

6

13

5

2

9 TOTAL 69,557 11,760 759

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.