1,543 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,543 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths on Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 87,978.

There are a total of 75,084 confirmed cases and 12,894 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 141 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has also confirmed two more deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Thursday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH has also confirmed two deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the critical risk category. Bonneville and Fremont are in the high risk category. Jefferson is in the moderate risk category. Clark and Custer are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bonneville County, Ada County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 36,831 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 50 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 23,732 cases.

The state said 91 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 3,403, and 16 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 651.

There are 4,771 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,687 cases among health care workers.

23 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 835.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

16 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

34 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

106 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

227 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

444 people were 80+

94.18% of deaths with known race were White. 1.09% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.85% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.94% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.94% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 10 deaths is pending.

88.36% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.64% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 19,604

567

169

91 2,986

218

36

28 223

6

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,089

5,205

1,450

268

1,785

643

1,449

39 77

1,004

269

58

160

230

150

12 7

75

12

8

15

9

14

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 6,551

467

3,590

1,355

125

642

407

47 1,518

93

431

288

15

61

55

9 54

2

7

10

1

8

7

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 2,387

1,659

258

354

444

134

95

101 1,318

714

145

81

127

18

18

16 27

27

9

4

4

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 5,807

720

140

228

429 545

89

176

5

8 68

3

1

3

22 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 1,801

588

1,453

303

149 164

45

72

31

16 27

5

1

0

3 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 12,022

578

1,218

488

74

539 1,222

121

212

49

14

101 134

5

13

5

2

10 TOTAL 75,084 12,894 835

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.