1,437 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,437 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths on Monday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 93,090.

There are a total of 79,410 confirmed cases and 13,680 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 145 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 190 new cases Monday. There are 98 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 10 in Fremont, 16 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 44 in Madison and 17 in Teton. There are a total of 1,030 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the critical risk category. Jefferson and Fremont are in the high risk category. Custer is in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Clearwater County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 38,397 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 24,908 cases.

The state said 72 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 3,682, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 689.

There are 4,872 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,849 cases among health care workers.

17 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 866.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

17 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

35 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

110 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

237 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

459 people were 80+

94.27% of deaths with known race were White. 1.5% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.82% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.99% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.87% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 11 deaths is pending.

88.42% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.58% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 20,654

607

181

97 3,057

232

41

30 230

6

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,127

5,358

1,506

278

1,843

661

1,505

40 79

1,084

290

60

166

240

159

12 7

82

12

8

17

10

14

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 7,061

515

3,888

1,437

134

673

421

48 1,644

116

447

304

16

62

59

9 55

2

7

10

1

8

7

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 2,539

1,711

259

360

480

142

101

102 1,435

781

153

84

138

24

21

19 28

27

10

4

4

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 6,166

757

149

246

453 585

97

179

10

9 73

3

1

3

22 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 1,926

626

1,556

462

169 163

60

72

36

19 29

6

1

0

3 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 12,743

631

1,280

535

77

578 1,296

153

224

53

15

111 136

5

14

5

2

10 TOTAL 79,410 13,680 866

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.