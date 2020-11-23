1,437 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,437 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths on Monday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 93,090.
There are a total of 79,410 confirmed cases and 13,680 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 145 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 190 new cases Monday. There are 98 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 10 in Fremont, 16 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 44 in Madison and 17 in Teton. There are a total of 1,030 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the critical risk category. Jefferson and Fremont are in the high risk category. Custer is in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Clearwater County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 38,397 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 24,908 cases.
The state said 72 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 3,682, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 689.
There are 4,872 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,849 cases among health care workers.
17 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 866.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 17 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 35 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 110 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 237 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 459 people were 80+
94.27% of deaths with known race were White. 1.5% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.82% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.99% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.87% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 11 deaths is pending.
88.42% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.58% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|20,654
607
181
97
|3,057
232
41
30
|230
6
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,127
5,358
1,506
278
1,843
661
1,505
40
|79
1,084
290
60
166
240
159
12
|7
82
12
8
17
10
14
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|7,061
515
3,888
1,437
134
673
421
48
|1,644
116
447
304
16
62
59
9
|55
2
7
10
1
8
7
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|2,539
1,711
259
360
480
142
101
102
|1,435
781
153
84
138
24
21
19
|28
27
10
4
4
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|6,166
757
149
246
453
|585
97
179
10
9
|73
3
1
3
22
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|1,926
626
1,556
462
169
|163
60
72
36
19
|29
6
1
0
3
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|12,743
631
1,280
535
77
578
|1,296
153
224
53
15
111
|136
5
14
5
2
10
|TOTAL
|79,410
|13,680
|866
