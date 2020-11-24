1,640 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,640 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths on Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 94,730.
There are a total of 80,709 confirmed cases and 14,021 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 347 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 267 new cases Tuesday. There are 134 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Custer, 17 in Fremont, 19 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 83 in Madison and 9 in Teton. There are a total of 1,099 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH has also confirmed two more deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the critical risk category. Jefferson and Fremont are in the high risk category. Custer is in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bonneville County, Ada County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 38,397 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 25,253 cases.
The state said 80 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 3,762, and 12 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 701.
There are 4,931 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,882 cases among health care workers.
8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 874.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 17 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 36 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 110 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 237 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 466 people were 80+
94.33% of deaths with known race were White. 1.04% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.81% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.85% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 9 deaths is pending.
88.31% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.69% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|20,925
616
183
97
|3,100
232
43
30
|230
6
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,154
5,440
1,521
278
1,916
669
1,549
40
|83
1,112
293
61
172
242
162
12
|7
85
12
8
17
10
14
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|7,191
524
3,973
1,455
138
689
422
48
|1,701
120
463
315
19
65
60
9
|55
2
7
10
1
8
7
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|2,591
1,736
261
363
502
144
101
104
|1,577
832
161
101
154
28
22
20
|28
27
10
4
4
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|6,289
773
151
254
455
|601
102
179
10
15
|73
3
1
3
22
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,016
645
1,571
464
172
|166
66
72
45
20
|30
6
1
0
3
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|12,852
660
1,295
554
79
598
|1,321
161
228
53
14
112
|140
5
14
5
2
10
|TOTAL
|80,709
|14,021
|874
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
