824 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 824 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths on Sunday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 100,484.

There are a total of 85,431 confirmed cases and 15,053 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health releases reports Monday through Saturday.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 229 new cases Sunday. There are 114 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 11 in Fremont, 26 in Jefferson, 69 in Madison and 8 in Teton. There are a total of 899 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Madison are in the critical risk category. Jefferson, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton are in the high risk category. Custer is in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Madison County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 40,461 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 26,556 cases.

The state said 30 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 3,978, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 749.

There are 5,038 asymptomatic reported cases and 5,018 cases among health care workers.

7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 920.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

18 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

36 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

116 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

252 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

490 people were 80+

94.55% of deaths with known race were White. 1.00% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.78% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.89% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.78% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 21 deaths is pending.

88.46% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.54% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 19 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 22,195

659

198

109 3,169

235

46

31 240

6

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,201

5,631

1,577

287

1,979

697

1,585

40 86

1,187

310

66

180

251

169

12 7

89

12

8

17

9

19

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 7,609

557

4,191

1,534

140

719

427

47 1,848

137

476

337

19

68

63

8 63

2

8

11

1

10

7

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 2,724

1,822

263

371

536

147

109

104 1,698

905

175

105

163

35

28

20 29

27

10

4

5

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 6,744

850

160

261

487 648

120

192

13

16 76

3

3

3

22 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,064

659

1,605

475

174 169

71

78

54

20 32

6

3

0

4 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 13,920

782

1,377

625

89

637 1,452

187

250

60

16

121 142

5

14

5

2

11 TOTAL 85,431 15,053 920

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.