1,717 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,717 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths on Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 132,594.
There are a total of 110,351 confirmed cases and 22,243 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 5,665 vaccine doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 155 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 5 new deaths and 110 new cases Tuesday. There are 77 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 7 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 15 in Madison and 6 in Teton. There are a total of 729 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 51,996 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 53 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 33,551 cases.
The state said 59 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,267, and 10 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 958.
There are 6,742 asymptomatic reported cases and 6,421 cases among health care workers.
12 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,313.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 27 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 52 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 177 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 357 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 693 people were 80+
95.15% of deaths with known race were White. 0.85% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.62% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.77% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.62% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 14 deaths is pending.
89.62% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.38% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|30,562
944
315
178
|4,532
286
75
55
|320
9
3
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,416
6,189
1,735
334
2,198
823
1,723
42
|117
1,516
416
92
270
294
256
14
|12
111
15
8
19
17
22
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|9,802
661
5,061
1,978
188
845
453
53
|2,507
200
586
476
36
94
71
9
|106
2
11
14
2
12
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|3,617
2,188
271
410
687
185
169
125
|2,448
1,297
212
132
211
61
68
27
|53
42
10
4
8
2
2
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|10,519
1,475
235
333
743
|1,185
246
263
65
42
|104
12
6
4
23
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,677
775
1,976
606
246
|222
181
114
188
80
|42
15
3
6
5
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|17,133
1,045
1,620
755
154
727
|2,429
297
340
94
40
212
|1203
17
22
18
3
14
|TOTAL
|110,351
|22,243
|1,313
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
