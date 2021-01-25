527 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 527 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths on Monday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 160,033.

There are a total of 130,519 confirmed cases and 29,514 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 78,805 people have received the vaccine, and 93,582 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 37 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 33 new cases and two new deaths Monday. There are 13 new cases in Bonneville, 5 in Jefferson, 5 in Madison and 10 in Teton. There are a total of 278 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Bonner County.

The state is reporting there are 77,351 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 39,975 cases.

The state said 29 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,525 and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,135.

There are 9,197 asymptomatic reported cases and 8,534 cases among health care workers.

12 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,681.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

3 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

32 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

68 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

227 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

481 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

863 people were 80+

94.35% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.54% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.98% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.22% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 12 deaths is pending.

90.07% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.93% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 37,326

1,154

552

217 6,425

332

130

69 395

10

4

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,697

6,775

1,892

359

2,368

887

1,856

48 169

1,888

514

109

366

339

350

16 14

119

18

10

22

22

26

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 11,185

936

5,666

2,216

218

923

471

53 2,955

371

698

569

52

107

80

9 133

4

21

19

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,321

2,435

324

436

796

226

203

148 2,907

1,547

273

157

222

92

92

34 83

58

11

6

12

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 13,687

2,103

343

410

901 1,674

474

368

117

55 154

24

10

6

30 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,971

845

2,320

737

270 289

292

129

217

93 45

16

6

11

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 19,894

1,261

1,828

845

237

828 3,494

349

467

120

73

308 252

27

27

23

3

19 TOTAL 130,519 29,514 1,681

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

