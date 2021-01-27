620 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 26 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 620 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths on Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 161,212.
There are a total of 131,358 confirmed cases and 29,854 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 85,731 people have received the vaccine, and 102,713 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 35 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 91 new cases and three new deaths Wednesday. There are 33 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont 3 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 38 in Madison and 15 in Teton. There are a total of 337 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 79,298 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 40,248 cases.
The state said 44 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,604 and 9 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,153.
There are 9,453 asymptomatic reported cases and 8,650 cases among health care workers.
26 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,714.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 4 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 8 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 32 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 70 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 230 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 491 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 879 people were 80+
94.45% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.53% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.18% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 14 deaths is pending.
90.19% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.81% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|37,560
1,162
561
219
|6,486
334
135
68
|406
10
4
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,734
6,803
1,897
366
2,371
889
1,862
48
|174
1,909
515
109
376
345
354
16
|14
119
18
10
22
22
26
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|11,245
963
5,721
2,229
219
929
471
53
|2,969
390
703
573
52
107
80
9
|136
4
21
20
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,355
2,449
325
438
800
229
204
149
|2,922
1,559
274
165
222
92
99
34
|83
58
11
6
12
2
3
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|13,804
2,130
344
412
902
|1,717
481
377
119
55
|164
26
10
6
30
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,983
847
2,342
738
271
|291
294
128
234
94
|45
17
6
12
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|20,012
1,272
1,835
847
237
832
|3,539
353
465
122
73
314
|255
27
27
24
3
19
|TOTAL
|131,358
|29,854
|1,714
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
Comments