482 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 482 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths on Monday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 163,165.

There are a total of 132,858 confirmed cases and 30,307 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 103,378 people have received the vaccine, and 126,178 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 14 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou and Oneida are all in the high risk category. Bannock, Franklin and Power are in the moderate risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 59 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There are 28 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 9 in Jefferson, 11 in Madison and 9 in Teton. There are 278 total active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonner County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 82,721 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 40,704 cases.

The state said 28 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,702 and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,172.

There are 9,647 asymptomatic reported cases and 8,829 cases among health care workers.

10 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,735.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

4 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

8 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

32 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

69 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

232 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

495 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

885 people were 80+

94.49% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.53% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.94% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.17% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 15 deaths is pending.

90.25% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.75% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 38,043

1,175

583

220 6,577

338

141

68 413

10

4

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,787

6,838

1,907

367

2,390

894

1,873

50 181

1,930

518

109

385

347

360

16 14

119

18

10

22

23

26

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 11,349

995

5,776

2,251

220

940

472

53 3,005

408

713

579

52

110

80

9 136

4

21

20

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,408

2,466

326

442

809

230

209

149 2,951

1,574

277

165

223

92

100

34 85

59

11

7

12

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 14,014

2,215

348

415

910 1,773

507

382

119

57 168

27

10

67

30 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,005

852

2,389

742

275 294

294

128

235

94 45

17

6

12

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 20,192

1,291

1,847

850

238

836 3,601

356

468

123

73

323 258

27

27

24

3

19 TOTAL 132,858 30,307 1,735

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

