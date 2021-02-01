482 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 482 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths on Monday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 163,165.
There are a total of 132,858 confirmed cases and 30,307 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 103,378 people have received the vaccine, and 126,178 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 14 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou and Oneida are all in the high risk category. Bannock, Franklin and Power are in the moderate risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 59 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There are 28 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 9 in Jefferson, 11 in Madison and 9 in Teton. There are 278 total active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonner County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 82,721 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 40,704 cases.
The state said 28 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,702 and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,172.
There are 9,647 asymptomatic reported cases and 8,829 cases among health care workers.
10 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,735.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 4 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 8 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 32 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 69 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 232 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 495 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 885 people were 80+
94.49% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.53% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.94% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.17% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 15 deaths is pending.
90.25% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.75% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|38,043
1,175
583
220
|6,577
338
141
68
|413
10
4
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,787
6,838
1,907
367
2,390
894
1,873
50
|181
1,930
518
109
385
347
360
16
|14
119
18
10
22
23
26
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|11,349
995
5,776
2,251
220
940
472
53
|3,005
408
713
579
52
110
80
9
|136
4
21
20
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,408
2,466
326
442
809
230
209
149
|2,951
1,574
277
165
223
92
100
34
|85
59
11
7
12
2
3
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|14,014
2,215
348
415
910
|1,773
507
382
119
57
|168
27
10
67
30
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,005
852
2,389
742
275
|294
294
128
235
94
|45
17
6
12
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|20,192
1,291
1,847
850
238
836
|3,601
356
468
123
73
323
|258
27
27
24
3
19
|TOTAL
|132,858
|30,307
|1,735
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
Comments