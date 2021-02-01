People 65 and older can now schedule COVID-19 vaccine in Southeast Idaho

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - On Monday, Feb. 1, people 65 and older in the Southeastern Idaho Public Health District can begin scheduling an appointment to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

SIPH and vaccine providers, like pharmacies, health care centers and clinics, are scheduling appointments for people to get their first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

As of 10:00 a.m. Monday, there are still appointments available in March. With so many people in this age group, it's expected to take months to vaccinate everyone who wants to be.

To make an appointment, those eligible can call any of the area vaccine providers or SIPH directly at 208-233-9080, press 455 to schedule an appointment.

See vaccine providers here.