404 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 404 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths on Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 164,969.

There are a total of 134,265 confirmed cases and 30,704 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 134,367 people have received the vaccine, and166,466 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 34 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and new death in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou and Oneida are all in the high risk category. Bannock, Franklin and Power are in the moderate risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 74 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths Friday. There are 25 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 6 in Jefferson, 39 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 352 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Madison County.

The state is reporting there are 85,439 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 41,153 cases.

The state said 14 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,785 and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,184.

There are 9,802 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,029 cases among health care workers.

11 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,758.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

4 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

8 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

33 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

70 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

237 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

506 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

900 people were 80+

94.59% of deaths with known race were White. 0.86% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.52% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.96% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.07% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 15 deaths is pending.

90.26% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.74% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 38,423

1,190

620

224 6,664

351

148

71 416

10

5

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,847

6,871

1,933

368

2,403

899

1,879

51 183

1,946

520

111

394

346

367

16 14

119

18

10

23

23

28

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 11,460

1,028

5,893

2,286

221

954

476

53 3,043

430

722

591

52

112

86

9 140

4

21

20

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,457

2,479

327

452

821

235

212

149 2,976

1,593

282

168

224

93

100

34 87

59

11

7

13

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 14,177

2,284

355

417

917 1,792

521

390

119

59 170

29

10

67

31 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,015

853

2,425

743

275 295

296

131

238

98 457

17

6

12

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 20,380

1,304

1,862

854

245

839 3,641

358

478

124

72

326 258

27

29

24

3

19 TOTAL 134,265 30,704 1,758

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

