404 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 404 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths on Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 164,969.
There are a total of 134,265 confirmed cases and 30,704 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 134,367 people have received the vaccine, and166,466 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 34 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and new death in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou and Oneida are all in the high risk category. Bannock, Franklin and Power are in the moderate risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 74 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths Friday. There are 25 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 6 in Jefferson, 39 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 352 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Madison County.
The state is reporting there are 85,439 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 41,153 cases.
The state said 14 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,785 and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,184.
There are 9,802 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,029 cases among health care workers.
11 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,758.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 4 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 8 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 33 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 70 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 237 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 506 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 900 people were 80+
94.59% of deaths with known race were White. 0.86% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.52% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.96% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.07% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 15 deaths is pending.
90.26% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.74% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|38,423
1,190
620
224
|6,664
351
148
71
|416
10
5
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,847
6,871
1,933
368
2,403
899
1,879
51
|183
1,946
520
111
394
346
367
16
|14
119
18
10
23
23
28
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|11,460
1,028
5,893
2,286
221
954
476
53
|3,043
430
722
591
52
112
86
9
|140
4
21
20
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,457
2,479
327
452
821
235
212
149
|2,976
1,593
282
168
224
93
100
34
|87
59
11
7
13
2
3
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|14,177
2,284
355
417
917
|1,792
521
390
119
59
|170
29
10
67
31
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,015
853
2,425
743
275
|295
296
131
238
98
|457
17
6
12
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|20,380
1,304
1,862
854
245
839
|3,641
358
478
124
72
326
|258
27
29
24
3
19
|TOTAL
|134,265
|30,704
|1,758
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
