437 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 437 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 166,095.

There are a total of 135,118 confirmed cases and 30,977 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 155,814 people have received the vaccine, and 195,534 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 47 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou and Oneida are all in the high risk category. Bannock, Franklin and Power are in the moderate risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update yet Tuesday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 87,505 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 41,424 cases.

The state said 20 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,839 and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,194.

There are 9,873 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,131 cases among health care workers.

4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,780.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

4 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

8 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

34 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

73 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

238 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

516 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

907 people were 80+

94.65% of deaths with known race were White. 0.85% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.51% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.94% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.05% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 18 deaths is pending.

90.14% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.86% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 16 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 38,655

1,198

626

224 6,712

353

150

71 422

11

5

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,886

6,897

1,940

369

2,413

900

1,881

52 186

1,963

522

112

401

349

372

16 15

119

18

10

24

23

28

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 11,501

1,029

5,922

2,303

221

956

481

53 3,057

430

728

601

52

112

88

9 140

4

21

20

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,474

2,502

327

455

828

238

212

153 2,973

1,639

283

170

225

93

102

36 90

59

11

7

13

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 14,277

2,309

365

417

923 1,824

529

402

121

59 170

29

10

67

31 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,021

854

2,449

743

275 295

296

130

241

98 48

17

6

12

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 20,520

1,316

1,870

864

245

840 3,664

358

482

124

72

326 264

29

30

24

3

19 TOTAL 135,118 30,977 1,780

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.