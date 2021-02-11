323 new Idaho COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 323 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 166,876.

There are a total of 135,711 confirmed cases and 31,165 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 167,140 people have received the vaccine, and 213,820 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 49 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou and Oneida are all in the high risk category. Bannock, Franklin and Power are in the moderate risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 48 new COVID-19 cases in the area Thursday. There are 27 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 8 in Jefferson, 7 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 316 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 88,672 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 41,596 cases.

The state said 14 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,852 and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,201.

There are 9,945 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,192 cases among health care workers.

Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,791.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

5 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

8 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

34 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

73 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

239 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

520 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

912 people were 80+

94.59% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.51% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.03% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 10 deaths is pending.

90.07% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.93% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 38,831

1,207

632

227 6,745

353

150

71 424

11

5

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,901

6,900

1,941

369

2,421

901

1,884

52 192

1,979

524

112

406

349

374

17 15

119

19

10

25

24

28

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 11,606

1,041

5,984

2,331

223

962

483

53 3,091

435

736

613

53

114

90

9 141

4

21

20

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,516

2,507

327

454

832

240

212

154 2,992

1,648

287

176

227

94

102

36 91

60

11

7

13

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 14,391

2,330

376

421

928 1,836

537

401

121

58 169

29

10

67

31 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,030

856

2,465

744

275 294

296

136

242

99 50

17

6

12

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 20,566

1,317

1,874

870

245

841 3,687

360

481

125

72

326 265

29

30

24

3

19 TOTAL 135,711 31,165 1,791

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

