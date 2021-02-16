462 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 462 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths on Monday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 167,945.

There are a total of 136,513 confirmed cases and 31,432 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 191,701 people have received the vaccine, and 259,424 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 44 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou and Oneida are all in the high risk category. Bannock, Franklin and Power are in the moderate risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 52 new cases Monday. There are 31 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 7 in Jefferson, 10 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 253 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 90,300 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 41 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 41,864 cases.

The state said 43 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,933 and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,206.

There are 10,091 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,292 cases among health care workers.

3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,806.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

5 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

34 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

73 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

241 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

523 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

920 people were 80+

94.60% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.5% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.06% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 6 deaths is pending.

90.0% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.0% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 39,071

1,220

633

229 6,817

355

151

71 427

11

5

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,922

6,923

1,946

370

2,427

906

1,888

52 202

1,983

526

112

411

350

374

17 16

119

19

11

25

24

28

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 11,663

1,045

6,023

2,352

223

970

487

53 3,115

439

739

621

54

114

92

9 141

4

21

21

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,581

2,516

327

454

843

241

212

158 3,018

1,660

288

176

228

95

102

36 92

62

11

7

14

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 14,472

2,351

384

431

930 1,857

549

404

121

58 1702

29

10

67

31 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,033

858

2,488

745

276 294

296

142

244

99 50

17

6

12

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 20,676

1,319

1,882

866

247

845 3,700

362

483

126

73

328 265

30

30

24

3

21 TOTAL 136,513 31,432 1,806

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

