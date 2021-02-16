462 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 462 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths on Monday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 167,945.
There are a total of 136,513 confirmed cases and 31,432 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 191,701 people have received the vaccine, and 259,424 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 44 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou and Oneida are all in the high risk category. Bannock, Franklin and Power are in the moderate risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 52 new cases Monday. There are 31 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 7 in Jefferson, 10 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 253 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 90,300 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 41 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 41,864 cases.
The state said 43 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,933 and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,206.
There are 10,091 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,292 cases among health care workers.
3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,806.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 5 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 34 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 73 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 241 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 523 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 920 people were 80+
94.60% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.5% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.06% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 6 deaths is pending.
90.0% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.0% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|39,071
1,220
633
229
|6,817
355
151
71
|427
11
5
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,922
6,923
1,946
370
2,427
906
1,888
52
|202
1,983
526
112
411
350
374
17
|16
119
19
11
25
24
28
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|11,663
1,045
6,023
2,352
223
970
487
53
|3,115
439
739
621
54
114
92
9
|141
4
21
21
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,581
2,516
327
454
843
241
212
158
|3,018
1,660
288
176
228
95
102
36
|92
62
11
7
14
2
3
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|14,472
2,351
384
431
930
|1,857
549
404
121
58
|1702
29
10
67
31
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,033
858
2,488
745
276
|294
296
142
244
99
|50
17
6
12
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|20,676
1,319
1,882
866
247
845
|3,700
362
483
126
73
328
|265
30
30
24
3
21
|TOTAL
|136,513
|31,432
|1,806
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
