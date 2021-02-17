Portneuf Medical Center updates visitor policy

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - In response to the local decrease in COVID-19 cases, Portneuf Medical Center is revising its visitation policies.

As of Thursday, February 18 at 6 a.m., Portneuf is allowing one designated visitor per the duration of a patient's hospital stay.

Patients in the following departments are allowed two designated visitors per hospital stay:

Labor & Delivery/Women’s Center

Pediatrics

NICU

Emergency Department

The following guidelines will continue to be in effect:

Visitors must wear hospital approved (surgical) mask while at Portneuf Medical Center.

Visiting hours will be from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm daily.

The safety of our patients and our staff is always our first concern; there may be times, even within normal visiting hours, when we must restrict the length of visits or suspend them altogether for our patient’s safety and comfort.

No visitors under the age of 18.

No visitors allowed in COVID positive patient areas.

Exceptions are made for patients who meet specific criteria, such as end of life. Any exceptions will be discussed with the house supervisor and/or the chief medical officer.

Visitors will be screened and temperature checked.

Visitors with a fever, cough, shortness of breath, awaiting a COVID–19 test result, or recently exposed to a COVID–19 positive person will not be allowed entry.

No visitors will be allowed in any of Portneuf’s outpatient clinics. Exceptions may apply. Visit Portneuf.org/visitorsandtesting for more information.