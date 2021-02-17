Skip to Content
Portneuf Medical Center updates visitor policy

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - In response to the local decrease in COVID-19 cases, Portneuf Medical Center is revising its visitation policies.

As of Thursday, February 18 at 6 a.m., Portneuf is allowing one designated visitor per the duration of a patient's hospital stay.

Patients in the following departments are allowed two designated visitors per hospital stay:

  • Labor & Delivery/Women’s Center
  • Pediatrics
  • NICU
  • Emergency Department

The following guidelines will continue to be in effect:

  • Visitors must wear hospital approved (surgical) mask while at Portneuf Medical Center.
  • Visiting hours will be from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm daily.
  • The safety of our patients and our staff is always our first concern; there may be times, even within normal visiting hours, when we must restrict the length of visits or suspend them altogether for our patient’s safety and comfort.
  • No visitors under the age of 18.
  • No visitors allowed in COVID positive patient areas.
  • Exceptions are made for patients who meet specific criteria, such as end of life. Any exceptions will be discussed with the house supervisor and/or the chief medical officer.
  • Visitors will be screened and temperature checked.
  • Visitors with a fever, cough, shortness of breath, awaiting a COVID–19 test result, or recently exposed to a COVID–19 positive person will not be allowed entry.

No visitors will be allowed in any of Portneuf’s outpatient clinics. Exceptions may apply. Visit Portneuf.org/visitorsandtesting for more information.

