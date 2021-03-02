374 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 374 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths on Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 171,836.
There are a total of 139,322 confirmed cases and 32,514 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 253,411 people have received the vaccine, and 384,939 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 33 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin Oneida and Power are all in the moderate risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 111 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. There are 74 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Fremont, 9 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 20 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 446 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton and Madison are in the moderate risk category. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Kootenai County and Bingham County.
The state is reporting there are 94,936 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 42,852 cases.
The state said 20 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,131 and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,239.
There are 10,405 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,623 cases among health care workers.
4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,871.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 74 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 249 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 541 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 956 people were 80+
94.49% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.49% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.89% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.21% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 14 deaths is pending.
90.09% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.91% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 14 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|39,791
1,254
641
230
|7,104
363
154
79
|437
12
5
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,963
7,006
1,955
371
2,441
913
1,898
53
|210
2,009
550
115
421
356
384
17
|16
122
21
11
25
25
29
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|12,170
1,076
6,277
2,450
228
1,013
496
53
|3,291
458
773
654
54
122
96
9
|146
4
22
22
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,693
2,566
331
458
862
255
223
164
|3,155
1,727
293
178
228
96
103
36
|96
63
11
8
14
2
3
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|14,799
2,426
414
492
948
|1,903
560
406
127
58
|183
32
10
67
32
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,066
868
2,610
747
278
|297
296
151
254
100
|50
17
6
12
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|20,959
1,335
1,892
880
251
848
|3,805
364
487
126
79
327
|277
33
32
25
4
21
|TOTAL
|139,322
|32,514
|1,871
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
