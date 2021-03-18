341 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 341 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths on Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 176,802.
There are a total of 142,417 confirmed cases and 34,385 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 348,717 people have received the vaccine, and 559,687 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 30 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 128 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. There are 89 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 19 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 14 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 813 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville is in the high risk category. Fremont, Jefferson Teton and Madison are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Custer and Lemhi are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Bannock County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 98,510 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 44,051 cases.
The state said 28 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,418 and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,274.
There are 10,704 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,830 cases among health care workers.
3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,938.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 78 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 258 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 563 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 988 people were 80+
94.49% of deaths with known race were White. 0.94% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.47% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.13% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 8 deaths is pending.
90% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|40,277
1,261
644
224
|7,889
394
174
94
|445
13
7
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,000
7,055
1,972
374
2,453
919
1,912
54
|210
2,037
556
115
431
357
390
17
|17
124
22
11
25
24
32
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|13,333
1,114
6,574
2,651
233
1,051
511
54
|3,663
480
810
712
56
126
108
9
|155
4
22
22
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,852
2,686
332
458
886
264
225
165
|3,273
1,842
294
187
232
98
105
36
|98
66
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|15,046
2,481
430
513
971
|1,963
577
405
127
60
|192
37
10
9
33
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,128
871
2,722
757
282
|302
297
157
257
101
|52
17
8
12
8
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|21,263
1,345
1,916
893
253
855
|3,924
365
496
135
79
333
|285
33
32
26
4
21
|TOTAL
|142,417
|34,385
|1,938
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
