383 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 383 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths on Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 177,185.
There are a total of 142,688 confirmed cases and 34,497 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 361,235 people have received the vaccine, and 578,288 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 40 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and another COVID-19 related death in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases and another COVID-19 related death Friday. There are 71 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 2 in Fremont, 4 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 10 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 787 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison are in the high risk category. Fremont and Teton are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Custer and Lemhi are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Bannock County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 98,694 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 44,120 cases.
The state said 10 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,428 and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,275.
There are 10,747 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,849 cases among health care workers.
3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,941.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 78 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 257 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 565 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 990 people were 80+
94.50% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.47% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.13% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 8 deaths is pending.
90.02% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.98% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|40,358
1,264
643
224
|7,915
395
174
94
|445
13
7
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,005
7,055
1,973
374
2,452
918
1,911
54
|209
2,037
556
115
432
357
391
17
|17
125
22
11
25
24
32
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|13,404
1,116
6,584
2,655
233
1,053
512
55
|3,681
482
815
713
56
126
109
9
|156
4
22
22
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,868
2,691
332
459
887
264
225
165
|3,280
1,851
294
187
232
98
106
36
|98
67
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|15,056
2,486
431
514
973
|1,963
578
405
127
60
|192
37
10
9
33
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,138
871
2,726
758
282
|307
297
157
258
101
|52
17
8
12
8
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|21,291
1,347
1,921
895
253
856
|3,939
366
496
135
79
335
|285
33
32
26
4
21
|TOTAL
|142,688
|34,497
|1,941
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
