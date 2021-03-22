340 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 340 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths on Monday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 177,760.
There are a total of 143,106 confirmed cases and 34,654 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 382,230 people have received the vaccine, and 611,572 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 50 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 104 new COVID-19 cases in the area Monday. There are 63 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 6 in Fremont, 15 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 16 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 653 active cases in the area. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison are in the high risk category. Fremont and Teton are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Custer and Lemhi are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Kootenai County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 99,193 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 44,258 cases.
The state said 4 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,438 and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,277.
There are 10,789 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,871 cases among health care workers.
5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,946.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 79 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 259 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 567 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 990 people were 80+
94.51% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.47% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.12% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 9 deaths is pending.
89.98% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.02% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|40,472
1,279
645
224
|7,954
396
175
94
|446
13
7
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,014
7,062
1,974
374
2,454
918
1,911
54
|209
2,039
556
115
432
357
393
17
|17
126
22
11
25
24
32
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|13,510
1,118
6,631
2,683
234
1,063
513
55
|3,723
483
825
729
56
132
109
9
|156
4
22
22
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,889
2,712
333
462
892
268
227
165
|3,290
1,858
294
187
233
99
106
36
|98
67
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|15,079
2,490
432
515
977
|1,968
581
405
127
61
|193
37
10
9
33
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,146
871
2,729
758
282
|308
297
157
259
101
|52
17
8
12
8
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|21,341
1,347
1,926
896
254
856
|3,962
366
497
135
79
335
|286
34
32
26
4
21
|TOTAL
|143,106
|34,654
|1,946
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
