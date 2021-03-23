359 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 359 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths on Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 178,119.
There are a total of 143,354 confirmed cases and 34,765 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 388,040 people have received the vaccine, and 620,156 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 19 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new COVID-19 related deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 103 new COVID-19 cases and one new COVID-19 related death Tuesday. There are 72 new cases in Bonneville, 9 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 18 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 685 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison are in the high risk category. Fremont and Teton are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Custer and Lemhi are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Kootenai County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 99,387 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 44,356 cases.
The state said 27 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,465 and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,279.
There are 10,810 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,890 cases among health care workers.
5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,951.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 79 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 261 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 568 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 992 people were 80+
94.48% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.46% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.01% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.11% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 7 deaths is pending.
89.87% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.13% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|40,514
1,322
645
224
|8,005
396
175
94
|447
13
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,020
7,062
1,974
374
2,455
918
1,912
54
|209
2,039
556
115
433
357
393
17
|17
126
23
11
25
24
32
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|13,579
1,121
6,648
2,693
234
1,063
514
55
|3,757
486
829
730
56
132
110
9
|157
4
22
22
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,893
2,716
335
463
892
268
227
165
|3,292
1,860
296
189
233
99
106
36
|98
69
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|15,109
2,496
434
517
979
|1,970
582
405
127
61
|193
37
10
9
33
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,151
871
2,737
760
282
|310
298
157
260
101
|52
17
8
12
9
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|21,364
1,351
1,930
896
254
858
|3,966
366
497
135
79
335
|286
34
32
26
4
21
|TOTAL
|143,354
|34,765
|1,951
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
Comments