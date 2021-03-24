Free COVID-19 testing for Teton County, Wyo. after spring break

Coronavirus Coverage

JACKSON, WYyo. (KIFI) - The Teton County Health Department is now offering free COVID-19 testing for the community after spring break.

The department is encouraging all community members who traveled for spring break to test 5-7 days after you return.

The department will be increasing testing at the Curative Kiosks for the two weeks after spring break.

You can sign up to receive a COVID-19 test after returning or can sign up to join the ongoing surveillance testing program. To sign up for these options and to see all available COVID-19 testing options in Teton County, click HERE.

Testing at the Curative Sites is free, and no insurance information will be collected. After you sign up, you will then receive an email with a link to register for a COVID19 test in the first two weeks after spring break.

The goal is to identify any asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and help contain the spread of COVID-19 in the community after spring break travel.

The health department said even though they are vaccinating more people, cases are rising, and there have been cases of COVID-19 in individuals who have been vaccinated.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or are in close contact with a case, the department says do not wait to be tested. You can contact the Health Department for testing at 307-732- 8628.