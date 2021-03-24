SIPH prepares for vaccine rollout to Idahoans 45+

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho is continuing to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine across the state.

The next priority group, which can schedule an appointment now, is adults ages 45 years and older.

Starting on March 29, ages 16-44 with a medical condition will be able to schedule an appointment, and then on April 5, the general population, 16-44 with no medical condition, will be able to receive a vaccination.

“SIPH and our community partners are committed to doing everything possible to vaccinate people in our communities, and we are excited that after April 5th all individuals 16 and older will be illegible to receive a vaccination,” SIPH District Director Maggie Mann said.

SIPH has a list of vaccine providers on the website HERE that are currently scheduling appointments.

To schedule an appointment with Southeastern Idaho Public Health, call 208-234-5875 or click HERE to schedule an appointment online.

“This vaccine provides hope, but we are not in the clear yet,” Mann said. “While we roll these vaccines out across southeast Idaho, it is important that we continue to choose to protect those around us by wearing masks, frequently washing their hands, and avoiding large gatherings.”

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.