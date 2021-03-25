Utah governor signs law to lift mask mandate April 10

Coronavirus Coverage

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s mask mandate will end April 10 after the Republican governor signed a bill that lays out a new timeline for lifting some of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Masks orders will remain in place for schools and gatherings of more than 50 people.

Businesses can also choose to require them.

Gov. Spencer Cox signed the measure on Wednesday, the same day that vaccinations opened to all people aged 16 and older.

New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Utah have been on a downward trend since January.

According to state data, more than 438,000 of the state’s 3.2 million residents have been fully vaccinated.