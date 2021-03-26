317 new Idaho COVID-19 cases
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 317 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 179,204.
There are a total of 144,114 confirmed cases and 35,090 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 417,124 people have received the vaccine, and 662,644 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 28 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Friday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison are in the high risk category. Fremont is in the moderate risk category. Clark, Custer, Lemhi and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Bannock County and Bingham County.
The state is reporting there are 100,093 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 44,616 cases.
The state said 16 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,522 and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,288.
There are 10,900 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,968 cases among health care workers.
Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,954.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 79 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 262 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 569 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 993 people were 80+
94.49% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.46% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.01% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.11% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 6 deaths is pending.
89.84% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.16% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|40,739
1,339
645
225
|8,067
400
176
95
|448
13
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,029
7,073
1,974
374
2,457
919
1,914
54
|209
2,043
558
119
436
360
394
17
|17
126
23
11
25
24
32
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|13,717
1,129
6,687
2,731
234
1,070
514
55
|3,791
492
833
742
56
132
110
9
|157
4
23
22
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,934
2,737
337
464
895
268
233
166
|3,322
1,902
305
191
233
101
107
36
|98
69
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|15,157
2,503
437
519
982
|1,974
581
405
127
62
|193
37
10
9
33
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,165
871
2,744
764
283
|310
301
157
263
101
|52
17
8
12
9
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|21,449
1,358
1,937
901
254
860
|3,999
370
503
135
79
336
|287
34
32
26
4
21
|TOTAL
|144,114
|35,090
|1,954
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
