284 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 284 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths on Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 181,181
There are a total of 145,560 confirmed cases and 35,621 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 466,384 people have received the vaccine, and 748,506 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 25 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Butte, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 77 new COVID-19 cases Friday. There are 41 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 12 in Jefferson and 23 in Madison. There are a total of 595 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison are in the high risk category. Fremont is in the moderate risk category. Clark, Custer, Lemhi and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Bannock County and Madison County.
The state is reporting there are 101,274 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 45,143 cases.
The state said 12 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,623 and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,305.
There are 11,023 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,095 cases among health care workers.
3 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,966.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 80 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 264 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 572 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 999 people were 80+
94.53% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.46% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.99% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.1% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 6 deaths is pending.
89.85% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.15% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|41,187
1,385
649
227
|8,193
405
178
101
|449
14
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,055
7,102
1,978
375
2,464
924
1,921
54
|217
2,050
560
119
441
365
394
17
|17
126
23
11
26
24
32
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|14,115
1,153
6,832
2,824
237
1,084
515
58
|3,929
500
858
773
55
135
111
11
|157
4
23
22
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,007
2,755
341
465
914
269
237
168
|3,376
1,941
315
193
250
101
107
38
|99
69
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|15,249
2,520
440
519
988
|1,983
586
405
128
62
|195
38
10
9
34
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,174
873
2,764
765
284
|311
301
158
264
101
|52
17
8
12
9
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|21,612
1,364
1,947
904
254
864
|4,049
370
509
135
79
339
|288
35
33
27
4
21
|TOTAL
|145,560
|35,621
|1,966
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
