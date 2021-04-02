284 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 284 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths on Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 181,181

There are a total of 145,560 confirmed cases and 35,621 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 466,384 people have received the vaccine, and 748,506 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 25 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Butte, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 77 new COVID-19 cases Friday. There are 41 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 12 in Jefferson and 23 in Madison. There are a total of 595 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison are in the high risk category. Fremont is in the moderate risk category. Clark, Custer, Lemhi and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Bannock County and Madison County.

The state is reporting there are 101,274 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 45,143 cases.

The state said 12 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,623 and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,305.

There are 11,023 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,095 cases among health care workers.

3 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,966.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

80 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

264 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

572 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

999 people were 80+

94.53% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.46% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.99% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.1% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 6 deaths is pending.

89.85% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.15% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 41,187

1,385

649

227 8,193

405

178

101 449

14

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,055

7,102

1,978

375

2,464

924

1,921

54 217

2,050

560

119

441

365

394

17 17

126

23

11

26

24

32

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 14,115

1,153

6,832

2,824

237

1,084

515

58 3,929

500

858

773

55

135

111

11 157

4

23

22

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,007

2,755

341

465

914

269

237

168 3,376

1,941

315

193

250

101

107

38 99

69

12

9

16

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 15,249

2,520

440

519

988 1,983

586

405

128

62 195

38

10

9

34 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,174

873

2,764

765

284 311

301

158

264

101 52

17

8

12

9 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 21,612

1,364

1,947

904

254

864 4,049

370

509

135

79

339 288

35

33

27

4

21 TOTAL 145,560 35,621 1,966

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.