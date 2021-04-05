318 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 318 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths on Monday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 181,499.
There are a total of 145,801 confirmed cases and 35,698 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 484,654 people have received the vaccine, and 777,681 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 44 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Butte, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 98 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Monday. There are 56 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 12 in Jefferson, 27 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 497 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison are in the high risk category. Fremont is in the moderate risk category. Clark, Custer, Lemhi and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Madison County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 101,438 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 45,243 cases.
The state said 8 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,631 and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,305.
There are 11,028 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,112 cases among health care workers.
2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,968.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 80 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 265 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 572 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,000 people were 80+
94.53% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.46% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.99% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.1% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 8 deaths is pending.
89.85% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.15% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|41,275
1,388
649
227
|8,215
408
178
101
|449
14
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,056
7,104
1,979
375
2,468
924
1,920
54
|217
2,053
560
119
442
365
394
17
|17
126
23
11
26
24
32
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|14,187
1,158
6,888
2,844
237
1,086
515
58
|3,955
501
864
780
55
136
111
11
|157
4
23
22
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,023
2,768
344
467
916
271
238
168
|3,389
1,958
319
193
252
101
107
38
|99
69
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|15,250
2,521
442
520
988
|1,983
585
405
128
62
|195
38
10
9
34
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,175
873
2,765
765
284
|312
301
160
264
101
|52
17
8
12
9
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|21,655
1,365
1,947
904
254
865
|4,054
370
509
135
79
339
|289
35
34
27
4
21
|TOTAL
|145,801
|35,698
|1,968
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
