310 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 310 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths on Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 182,841.

There are a total of 146,816 confirmed cases and 36,025 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 509,052 people have received the vaccine, and 822,022 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 19 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Butte, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 51 new cases Thursday. There are 23 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 7 in Jefferson, 18 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 509 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison are in the high risk category. Fremont is in the moderate risk category. Clark, Custer, Lemhi and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Kootenai County and Madison County.

The state is reporting there are 102,457 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 45,608 cases.

The state said 23 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,710 and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,317.

There are 11,310 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,162 cases among health care workers.

9 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,989.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

83 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

270 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

575 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,010 people were 80+

94.54% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.46% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.07% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 6 deaths is pending.

89.96% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.04% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 41,643

1,415

649

230 8,293

413

178

101 451

14

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,076

7,138

1,982

375

2,470

924

1,921

54 225

2,077

562

119

445

367

395

17 18

126

23

11

26

24

32

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 14,301

1,165

6,957

2,869

237

1,098

516

58 4,000

507

881

787

56

140

111

11 164

4

23

22

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,034

2,777

347

467

923

272

238

168 3,403

1,981

321

193

254

101

109

38 101

70

12

9

16

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 15,329

2,542

443

524

993 1,993

586

405

128

61 197

38

10

9

34 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,195

873

2,807

768

284 312

303

158

265

101 53

18

89

13

9 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 21,759

1,367

1,960

909

254

865 4,082

370

514

135

79

339 289

35

36

27

4

21 TOTAL 146,816 36,025 1,989

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.