310 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 310 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths on Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 182,841.
There are a total of 146,816 confirmed cases and 36,025 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 509,052 people have received the vaccine, and 822,022 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 19 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Butte, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 51 new cases Thursday. There are 23 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 7 in Jefferson, 18 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 509 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison are in the high risk category. Fremont is in the moderate risk category. Clark, Custer, Lemhi and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Kootenai County and Madison County.
The state is reporting there are 102,457 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 45,608 cases.
The state said 23 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,710 and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,317.
There are 11,310 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,162 cases among health care workers.
9 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,989.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 83 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 270 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 575 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,010 people were 80+
94.54% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.46% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.07% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 6 deaths is pending.
89.96% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.04% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|41,643
1,415
649
230
|8,293
413
178
101
|451
14
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,076
7,138
1,982
375
2,470
924
1,921
54
|225
2,077
562
119
445
367
395
17
|18
126
23
11
26
24
32
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|14,301
1,165
6,957
2,869
237
1,098
516
58
|4,000
507
881
787
56
140
111
11
|164
4
23
22
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,034
2,777
347
467
923
272
238
168
|3,403
1,981
321
193
254
101
109
38
|101
70
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|15,329
2,542
443
524
993
|1,993
586
405
128
61
|197
38
10
9
34
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,195
873
2,807
768
284
|312
303
158
265
101
|53
18
89
13
9
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|21,759
1,367
1,960
909
254
865
|4,082
370
514
135
79
339
|289
35
36
27
4
21
|TOTAL
|146,816
|36,025
|1,989
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
