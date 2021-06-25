Recent Wyoming data illustrates vaccine success

Coronavirus Coverage

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Data gathered from Wyoming residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent months illustrate the success of the free and effective vaccines authorized to fight the virus, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

A WDH review of more than 2,400 lab-confirmed and probable cases identified among Wyoming residents age 16 and older between May 1 and June 15 shows just under 95% of the individuals do not report being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. During the same period, of the nearly 150 persons infected by COVID-19 who were hospitalized at the time they were interviewed by public health representatives, more than 93% did not report being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. To date, there has been one COVID-19 related death of a fully vaccinated Wyoming resident.

Vaccines have been widely available for adults across the state since late March. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after one dose of the Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) vaccine.

Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH, said the current data for Wyoming appears to be consistent with results across the country.

“We are seeing excellent results among those who have been vaccinated. The vast majority of recent, new cases have involved people who were not yet fully vaccinated,” she said. “It’s clear vaccines are the key to seeing fewer COVID-19 illnesses and there is no question we’d like to see higher vaccine coverage rates in our state."

Harrist noted Wyoming’s average statewide daily case numbers have remained stable in recent months.

“However, Wyoming’s numbers are not dropping as quickly as in states with more complete vaccination coverage. In fact, our rate of new cases adjusted for our population is among the highest in the nation. Hospitalizations have increased in recent weeks and this is something we hate to see happen when we know it could largely be avoided through vaccination,” she said.

The growing presence of the Delta variant among Wyoming COVID-19 cases, particularly in southeastern Wyoming, is a cause for concern.

“The data is showing this variant is more easily transmitted than other strains, meaning it spreads more easily between people and spreads to more people,” Harrist said. “Early information is also showing this variant may be associated with higher likelihood of severe illness than other variants.”

Convenient ways to find where to get COVID-19 vaccines include:

Visit gov or vacunas.gov online to search and find vaccine sites.

or online to search and find vaccine sites. Text your ZIP codeto 438829 (GETVAX) or 822862 (VACUNA) to find up to three nearby locations that have vaccines available.

Call the National COVID-19 Vaccination Assistance Hotline at 1-800-232-0233 for phone-based help.

“By getting a COVID-19 vaccine, you help protect your health and the health of your loved ones,” Harrist said.