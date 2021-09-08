COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,504 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,504 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths Wednesday. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 229,597.

There are a total of 183,134 confirmed cases and 46,463 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 835,964 people have received the vaccine, and 1,519,740 total doses have been administered. 745,998 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 110 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 19,665. Out of those cases, 18,619 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 261 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 138 new cases Wednesday. There are 88 new cases in Bonneville, 9 in Custer, 3 in Fremont, 16 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 12 in Madison and 7 in Teton. There are a total of 663 active cases and 272 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 86,990 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 614 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 135 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 26 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 4 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County, Ada County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 121,732 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 51 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 56,386 cases.

The state said 106 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 10,184, and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,697.

There are 12,612 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,639 cases among health care workers.

3,902 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

15 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,426.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

8 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

18 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

53 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

133 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

354 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

690 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,170 people were 80+

94.65% of deaths with known race were White. 1.04% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.03% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.87% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 10 deaths is pending.

90.73% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.27% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 52,562

2,257

866

339 10,286

557

255

166 534

23

6

4 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,336

9,005

2,342

423

2,682

1,119

2,081

59 277

3,537

931

144

597

571

559

18 20

154

31

11

29

28

35

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 16,353

1,378

7,759

3,332

279

1,261

647

60 4,663

645

1,029

956

73

179

156

13 180

4

28

33

3

14

10

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 6,132

3,091

365

519

1,011

372

286

189 4,026

2,312

435

260

350

134

133

50 127

80

14

9

19

7

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 20,431

3,387

635

714

1,485 2,694

708

426

193

94 259

20

14

11

44 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 4,393

1,253

3,505

896

422 593

428

232

527

158 66

20

18

17

12 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 27,887

1,688

2,396

1,103

316

1,054 5,034

566

737

163

88

442 356

47

41

31

5

27 TOTAL 183,134 46,463 2,426

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.