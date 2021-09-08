COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,504 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,504 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 229,597.
There are a total of 183,134 confirmed cases and 46,463 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 835,964 people have received the vaccine, and 1,519,740 total doses have been administered. 745,998 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 110 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 19,665. Out of those cases, 18,619 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 261 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 138 new cases Wednesday. There are 88 new cases in Bonneville, 9 in Custer, 3 in Fremont, 16 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 12 in Madison and 7 in Teton. There are a total of 663 active cases and 272 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 86,990 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 614 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 135 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 26 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 4 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County, Ada County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 121,732 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 51 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 56,386 cases.
The state said 106 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 10,184, and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,697.
There are 12,612 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,639 cases among health care workers.
3,902 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
15 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,426.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 8 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 18 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 53 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 133 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 354 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 690 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,170 people were 80+
94.65% of deaths with known race were White. 1.04% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.03% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.87% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 10 deaths is pending.
90.73% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.27% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|52,562
2,257
866
339
|10,286
557
255
166
|534
23
6
4
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,336
9,005
2,342
423
2,682
1,119
2,081
59
|277
3,537
931
144
597
571
559
18
|20
154
31
11
29
28
35
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|16,353
1,378
7,759
3,332
279
1,261
647
60
|4,663
645
1,029
956
73
179
156
13
|180
4
28
33
3
14
10
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|6,132
3,091
365
519
1,011
372
286
189
|4,026
2,312
435
260
350
134
133
50
|127
80
14
9
19
7
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|20,431
3,387
635
714
1,485
|2,694
708
426
193
94
|259
20
14
11
44
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|4,393
1,253
3,505
896
422
|593
428
232
527
158
|66
20
18
17
12
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|27,887
1,688
2,396
1,103
316
1,054
|5,034
566
737
163
88
442
|356
47
41
31
5
27
|TOTAL
|183,134
|46,463
|2,426
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
Comments