Officials: Oregon infant dies from COVID-19 complications

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — Officials say an infant in southwest Oregon has died from COVID-19 complications. The News-Review in Roseburg reports the Douglas County health officials said the infant was diagnosed with COVID-19-related symptoms Aug. 20 and died Monday. The baby was one of 13 deaths listed Wednesday in the county’s Wednesday report. Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer says officials have chosen not to provide more detailed case information out of respect for family privacy. He said officials can say some of those who died were “perfectly well” before contracting the virus and dying. Seattle Children’s Hospital confirmed its first patient death from COVID-19 in late August.