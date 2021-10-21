COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,328 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 31 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,328 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new deaths Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 282,798.

There are a total of 225,089 confirmed cases and 57,709 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 86,671 people have received one dose of a two dose series,and 71,710 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,653,610 total doses have been administered. 817,148 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 85 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and thee new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 24,680 Out of those cases, 23,216 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 362 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 100 new cases and four new deaths Thursday. There are 47 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 2 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 21 in Jefferson, 4 in Lemhi, 16 in Madison and 7 in Teton. There are a total of 746 active cases and 331 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 99,551 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,634 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 160 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 64 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 127,420 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 65 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 66,632 cases.

The state said 74 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 12,341, and 17 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,059.

There are 13,083 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,293 cases among health care workers.

11,555 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

31 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,377.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

14 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

40 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

105 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

254 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

573 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

925 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,466 people were 80+

94.26% of deaths with known race were White. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.39% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.87% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.5% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 0 deaths is pending.

90.88% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.12% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 0 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 67,626

3,316

1,127

533 11,389

683

312

219 744

43

10

9 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,663

10,707

2,805

473

2,986

1,433

2,295

83 320

4,950

1,402

197

805

809

802

23 25

206

48

12

35

40

45

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 19,209

1,599

8,451

3,946

353

1,417

806

76 5,961

800

1,216

1,296

107

249

256

23 210

5

35

43

6

16

17

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 7,804

3,503

402

596

1,073

482

354

239 5,175

3,102

571

430

493

189

175

92 171

112

19

14

23

13

8

3 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 24,716

4,476

983

826

1,765 3,262

848

438

314

167 368

90

28

19

59 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,246

1,455

4,152

972

496 782

587

294

626

251 93

32

33

25

19 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 35,347

2,017

3,012

1,408

406

1,223 5,468

708

971

190

101

596 491

56

58

39

10

44 TOTAL 225,089 57,709 3,377

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.