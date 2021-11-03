Eager parents rush to get kids pediatric COVID-19 vaccines

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In the hours after the COVID-19 vaccine was formally approved for use in younger children, social media pages lit up with eager parents seeking appointments for their grade-schoolers.

So on Wednesday morning, it didn’t take long for some parents in the Boise region to figure out that a couple of providers were already accepting appointments.

Primary Health Group CEO Dr. David Peterman said traffic to his company’s website picked up early Wednesday from parents seeking pediatric vaccines, and several children had already received the shots at Primary Health clinics by early afternoon.

Peterman says it's exciting to see parents eager to protect their children during the pandemic.