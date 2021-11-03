EIPH now scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for ages 5-11

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 Pediatric Vaccine for children ages 5-11.

“We are very pleased there is now an opportunity for Idaho’s younger children to get the same protections against COVID-19 as their older peers and adults. This comes in time to protect children for the holidays and to make sure they can return to the classroom and daycare safely,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, Division of Public Health administrator. “We are distributing doses to vaccine providers over the coming days and expect it will be available very soon in many doctors’ offices, clinics, and pharmacies.”

Like the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 12 years and older, the two doses are administered at least 21 days apart; however, the pediatric vaccine for 5-11-year-olds is a different formulation and dose size than the vaccine for ages 12 years and older and requires different storage and handling practices.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is scheduling appointments starting Wednesday for COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11. Call 208-533-3223 to schedule an appointment.

Statewide, providers are advising that parents should expect that appointments for COVID-19 vaccines for 5-11-year-old children may not be available until the week of Nov. 8, because it may take a few days to receive inventory, finalize clinic procedures and train staff on how to give the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

To find a vaccination location near you, contact your child’s pediatrician, visit Vaccines.gov, or contact your local public health district.